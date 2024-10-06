Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.45% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $104.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

