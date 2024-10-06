Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.39% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $906.49 million, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.