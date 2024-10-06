Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.58% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $111.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

