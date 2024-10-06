Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.71 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.