AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $2,634,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $182.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $184.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

