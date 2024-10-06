Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.85.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,808.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,991 shares of company stock valued at $50,448,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.18. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 383.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Datadog’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

