JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $46.97 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

