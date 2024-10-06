Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $274,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,027,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,256,930.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $274,540.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,027,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,256,930.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,841,695 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $279.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

