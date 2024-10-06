NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $32,162,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,854,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock worth $10,089,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $138.97 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -408.74 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

