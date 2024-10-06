Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 44,753 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,753 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 408,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 275,299 shares during the period.

CGSD opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

