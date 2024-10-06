NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 8,237 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.