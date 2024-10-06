NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,209,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565,371 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS opened at $23.30 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

