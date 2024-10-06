NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.36 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

