NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after buying an additional 1,961,166 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,560,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

