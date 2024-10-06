NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FUTY opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.