Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,489 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,399.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,802 shares of company stock valued at $23,829,559. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

