NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIP. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 400,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 356,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 305,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 267,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

