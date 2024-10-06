NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 4,167 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %
WYNN opened at $105.45 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
