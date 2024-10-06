Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.72% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after buying an additional 130,616 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $91.53 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $265.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

