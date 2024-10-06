B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,532,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,940,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.17.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $220.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $127.30 and a 12-month high of $231.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.