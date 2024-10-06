B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $576,000 in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

VIXY stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

