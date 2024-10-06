B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $582,000 in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $8,573,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $453,000.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.7248 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGAL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

