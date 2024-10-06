Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80,468 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Sensata Technologies worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 178.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,170 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 320.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,796.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 100,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 99,227 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

