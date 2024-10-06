B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period.

BATS PSEP opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

