Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001846 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $174.10 million and $6.68 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 151,780,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

