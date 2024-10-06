Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Hits $107.16 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.16 million and $1.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001601 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000802 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,790 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

