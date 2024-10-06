Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4296 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHGY opened at $87.46 on Friday. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

