Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2922 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $28.68 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $30.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

