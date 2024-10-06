Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Tesco Trading Down 0.5 %
TSCDY stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $14.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
