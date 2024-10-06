PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of PTAIY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

About PT Astra International Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

