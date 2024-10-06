PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PTAIY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.89.
About PT Astra International Tbk
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT Astra International Tbk
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.