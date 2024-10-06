Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2897 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Vinci Stock Performance
Vinci stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.
Vinci Company Profile
