Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2897 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Vinci Stock Performance

Vinci stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

