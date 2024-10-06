InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.07.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.