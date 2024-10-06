PZ Cussons plc Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTC:PZCUY)

PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZCUY opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.25. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$4.89.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.