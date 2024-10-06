PZ Cussons plc Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTC:PZCUY)

PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
PZ Cussons Stock Performance
Shares of PZCUY opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.25. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$4.89.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
