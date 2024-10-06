Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 94,522 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 173.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 26.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.