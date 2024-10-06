Algert Global LLC Takes $879,000 Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,718.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FOLD stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

