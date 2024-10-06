B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $568,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

