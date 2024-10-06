Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,189,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,234,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after buying an additional 650,896 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

