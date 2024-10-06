Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $89.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

