27,518 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,034 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 191,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $8,466,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.