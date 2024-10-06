B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,024,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

