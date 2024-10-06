B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth $927,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

DAUG opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $307.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

