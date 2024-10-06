Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 1,117.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODD

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.