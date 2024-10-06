B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Allstate by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,708,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ALL opened at $190.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

