Numeraire Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.77 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $14.25 or 0.00022982 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $104.65 million and $2.77 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,714,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,344,280 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

