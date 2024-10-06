NEAR Protocol Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.73 billion and approximately $156.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00007621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,792,434 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,241,956 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,793,119 with 1,213,241,956 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.73134749 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $159,473,329.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.