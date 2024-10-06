Bittensor (TAO) Price Reaches $557.67 on Top Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $557.67 or 0.00899473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and approximately $110.79 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bittensor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00252381 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 549.56103596 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $126,418,707.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.