PLANET Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.15 Million (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. PLANET has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $268,004.95 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLANET has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PLANET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00252381 BTC.

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000485 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $300,045.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

