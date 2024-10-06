sudeng Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.22 Million (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. sudeng has a market capitalization of $153.63 million and $39.22 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, sudeng has traded 149.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sudeng alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00252381 BTC.

sudeng Profile

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01306749 USD and is up 7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $32,510,678.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sudeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sudeng and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.