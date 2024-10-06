WEMIX (WEMIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $342.67 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $342.67 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00252381 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 531,057,309 coins and its circulating supply is 411,462,585 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 531,046,509.4026076 with 411,452,685.1551715 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.83025255 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,195,433.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

