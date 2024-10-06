Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $394,000 Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Game Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $16,431,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,397,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $8,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

